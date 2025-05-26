The Winers Ep. 35

Whatever one’s bias might be, I think we can all objectively agree that a wide array of juicy issues were addressed in Maria Bartiromo’s recent interview on Fox News with FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino. FBI whistleblower Greg Dillon, author of The Thin Blue Lie, joined us on Ep. 35 of The Winers to dissect it.

In the second segment, Dr. Kathryn Langdon and Ryan Langdon, PA-C discussed Joe Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis, and explained why men over 70 aren’t routinely screened for the disease.

Thanks to our guests, and to guest co-host Charles Glasser, for a very interesting and informative discussion. You can watch the full episode above, and highlights below.

