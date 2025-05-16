The Winers Ep. 34

Morgan co-hosted last night and helped me welcome former photojournalist-turned-lawyer Charles Glasser to the show. Charles spent 14 years as the Global Media Counsel for Bloomberg News, where he was responsible for pre-publication review, ethics issues and a wide range of journalistic fundamentals, focusing largely on investigative and business news. It was great to have someone with his particular talent stack, because so many of the issues we discuss on The Winers are about the law, media and politics, and it’s rare to find a witty analyst who understands all three worlds as well as Charles does. As I mentioned in the podcast, the level of discourse on Charles’s Facebook page is exceptional, so check it out. He’s also a contributing editor at Instapundit.

Topics covered in this episode: 1) The plane that Qatar might give to the U.S. government, a gift that some people claim would be unconstitutional and/or unethical, 2) President Trump’s Middle East trip, 3) legislation sponsored by Utah Sen. Mike Lee that redefines obscenity and seems to criminalize pornography, and 4) how the media is covering the deportation case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

We missed Ryan last night because he and his wife Pat are in Russia having the time of their lives. Ryan’s mother tasked him with obtaining Amber jewelry for her, and he accepted the mission led by (of course) Pat. In case you were wondering what it’s like for Americans to shop for specialty items in Moscow, Ryan recorded the adventure.

Share

Subscribe to our YouTube channel