Its election season in the United States and the debate in the court of public opinion has not made much clear for the voter. After all, who wants their loveable pet to be the main course at Thanksgiving?

Toussaint L'Ouverture

Let’s step back a little to view Haiti as we would want to view ourselves: Haiti became the world’s first black-led republic and the first state of the Caribbean to become independent after throwing off the French yoke (1791-1804). Colonial powers do not release their grip so easily, however, and so the new republic had to buy itself back from slavery from the French, payments that lasted until 1947.



A Brief Comparison:

In 2010, Haiti suffered a 7 Mw magnitude earthquake that devastated the nation. In 2011—- a year and a month later—Japan suffered a 9.1 Mw magnitude earthquake. The Haiti quake killed an estimated 200,000 people and caused 300,000 injuries, and destroyed 97,000 homes. The Japan quake killed approximately 229 people and injured 1,300, as well as damaging 161,000 structures.



Can you see the difference? Japan is essentially a “hardened” island with tremendous technology in infrastructure and construction. Haiti is still the 19th century plantation.



In July 2021, Haiti's President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated, plunging the nation into chaos. To add insult to injury, the impoverished nation was devastated by a 7.2 magnitude earthquake a month later.



Chaos has continued unabated, with masses fleeing to the “Promised Land” of the United States—only to be returned to hell. Since Joe Biden’s inauguration the rate of deportation has increased: 20,000 migrants were deported by February 2022—but that number had grown to over 47,000 by August 2022. Is that racism?

What can be done? It’s clear that neither presidential candidate has a solution. Yet there is a solution that involves re-industrializing America (save Springfield, OH), and also working with countries like China (oh horror), that are already building African nations to 21st century levels, with a goal to transform Haiti into a prosperous island nation-state in the Americas! The “Japan” of the Americas.



Think of it as a way for America to restore its own manufacturing, its exports, and its goodwill…and much better-spent money than perpetual wars. Could a President Donald Trump “cut a deal” with China to do this? Could a President Kamala Harris do it?



I’d toast to that!

photo credit: SchillerInstitute.com

