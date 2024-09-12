In our premiere episode, we’ll sip and discuss 2022 McManis Cabernet Sauvignon, recommended by the very muscular yet strangely effeminate Ryan Milton. The wine is described on the McManis website as follows: “Dark garnet in color with a bouquet full of blueberry, blackberry and black cherry notes and a hint of smoke. Medium-bodied on the palate with juicy black currant and black cherry flavors, it finishes with rounded, creamy tannins and a hint of mocha.” I have no idea what any of that means. Maybe Ryan will be able to explain.

The wine is rated 90 by WineEnthusiast, and the average price per bottle nationwide is $12.

