Trump Follows Ryan Milton to China
U.S. Tour of Duty goodwill ambassador returns from successful mission
Last night on The Winers Ryan regaled us with tales of his exciting trip to China before sharing his thoughts on Trump’s two-day visit:
Last night on The Winers Ryan regaled us with tales of his exciting trip to China before sharing his thoughts on Trump’s two-day visit:
No posts
It was a great trip and more Americans should go to China because there’s a lot that we can learn positively from China.
Not everything is perfect there, but it is definitely the case that they are on an upward trajectory for the bulk of their population.
I can’t say that about the United States or pretty much any country in the west.
Rather than getting caught in the vice grip of divide and conquer—-The favorite game that bankers like to play with people—-I think the United States and China can find a way to cooperate through infrastructure, industry, science and technology and other forms of exchange to mutually benefit our nations.
Let’s remember the words of one of the most powerful bankers when we seek to get caught in the monkey trap of complaining about other countries:
Montagu Norman was the most powerful central banker of the early 20th century.
￼In a 1924 speech to the United States Bankers Association, he said:
“By dividing the voter through the political party system, we can get them to expend their energies in fighting for questions of no importance.”
100 years later, people are still trapped in the same left-vs-right divide while the State keeps expanding.