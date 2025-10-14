Sarah B., the co-founder of DD Geopolitics, joined us on Ep. 55 for a delightful mind meld based on our shared appreciation of unintentionally hilarious politicians. We all agreed, for example, it’s difficult to take seriously a Jewish stripper who pretends she’s Hispanic and gets elected to Congress.

Although videos of Rep. Katie Porter’s unique brand of charm had gone viral in recent days, Sarah hadn’t yet seen them. We fixed that.

Sarah doesn’t think Tyler Robinson shot Charlie Kirk, but when asked if Benjamin Netanyahu is somehow responsible for the murder, she also rejected that theory.

Illustration by NEMØ .

Sarah agreed with Ryan that “Israel is just a tool” of the British and American empires.

Independent journalist and filmmaker Ryan Dawson will be our guest on Thursday, Oct. 16 at 7 PM ET. We’ll discuss his new 4-hour documentary, Empire Unmasked Redux.

