In a recent post I recommended a wine from the WE THE PEOPLE vintner. That made me think, who is the “We” in that statement? There was a time when America had a regard for the common goals of mankind. In our authentic history, America was on the path to becoming a more perfect Union, knowing full well that throughout our history, prior to the American Revolution and afterwards that a certain amount of work would be required of the citizens— “A Republic, if you can keep it,” as Benjamin Franklin had said. This means that there was a time that our nation was on the right course. This means that we can return to our national purpose.

Nothing in history “happens.” There are actors (for good or ill) who reflect, conspire and drive the changes. German poet and philosopher Friedrich Schiller said of the French Revolution, “A great moment has found a little people.” Therefore, we the people are not on the sidelines, we too are living “inside” history and are potential actors for the Good.



Examine the following words of poet Robert Frost, from “The Road Not Taken”:

Two roads diverged in a yellow wood,

And sorry I could not travel both

And be one traveler, long I stood

And looked down one as far as I could

To where it bent in the undergrowth;

Then took the other, as just as fair,

And having perhaps the better claim,

Because it was grassy and wanted wear;

Though as for that the passing there

Had worn them really about the same,

And both that morning equally lay

In leaves no step had trodden black.

Oh, I kept the first for another day!

Yet knowing how way leads on to way,

I doubted if I should ever come back.

I shall be telling this with a sigh

Somewhere ages and ages hence:

Two roads diverged in a wood, and I—

I took the one less traveled by,

And that has made all the difference.

Nations continue to approach the proverbial fork in the road. Take for example, the step upwards in the escalation ladder between Israel and Iran. Barely two weeks ago Israeli pager bombs exploded sending political shockwaves throughout the world. The response from Iran certainly came just as swiftly and only in the last days.



Do we continue up the escalation ladder, or do we take pause?



The same can be said when looking at the ongoing conflict between NATO (via the Ukraine proxy) and Russia. But even there, the same tension wells within our bellies. We have to wonder, which direction will history take? Read these lines again:

Two roads diverged in a wood, and I—

I took the one less traveled by,

And that has made all the difference.

How do we do that? How do we take the road less traveled? How do we bridge the widening gulf that is apparently widening between “sides” whether religious, political, or societal, and return to the notion of the common goals of mankind?

This week there were at least three rallies, “Occupy Peace” in Kingston, NY, and “Rage Against the War Machine” and “Rescue the Republic” in Washington D.C. Each rally was different and yet each spanned the political spectrum as veterans, musicians, and former presidential candidates called upon their fellow citizens to adopt a higher view of themselves and their nation and other nations.

Additionally, journalist/WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange testified before the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in his capacity as a “political prisoner” of the United States. Are there political prisoners in America?

The turbulence in the body politic is jarring, for sure. When an aircraft approaches the speed of sound, there is turbulence, but a properly engineered airframe can transition and suddenly fly smoothly. We can reexamine our destiny, and survive the turbulence.

I do think these questions can be resolved for the United States, and for the nations of the world. Every now and then I hear Scott Ritter say the word “Westphalia” during one of his presentations on the various strategic crises. That name refers to a treaty from 1648 that ended 30 years of religious war. That treaty enshrined the notion of the end of vengeance and replaced it with the idea of the commonwealth. The concept is best reflected in the words of President John F. Kennedy from his “Commencement Address at American University, Washington, D.C., June 10, 1963”:

No government or social system is so evil that its people must be considered as lacking in virtue.

This quote applies to the individual as well. Making this happen is not just in the hands of the big guys in Washington D.C., but in our hands as well. We the People can choose a different path for our Nation and return to our former self as a temple of liberty and beacon of hope.

We will discuss this post on Episode 4 of The Winers with special guest Matt Hoh, Associate Director of the Eisenhower Media Network.