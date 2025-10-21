In his just-released documentary, Empire Unmasked Redux, Ryan Dawson presents a highly-detailed and convincing argument that the 9/11 atacks were a joint operation conducted by elements of the U.S., Saudi and Israeli governments. He contends the Twin Towers collapsed due to a combination of planes hitting them, fire, an underground bomb, and sabotaging the fire prevention system prior to the attacks. Ryan agrees with NYC firefighters who say 7 World Trade Center (Building 7) collapsed due to severe damage caused by falling debris, and fire - not a controlled demolition. On last week’s episode of The Winers, Ryan joined us to discuss his film and life’s work. Highlights below.

By dismissing and disrespecting NYC firefighters, 9/11 conspiracy kooks have obscured the real story from emerging.

Ryan believes a civil lawsuit by 9/11 victims’ families against the Saudi government is likely to amplify the evidence he has been exposing for years.

The episode began with a discussion about the recent storms that destroyed many homes and businesses in North Carolina, including a motel owned by Ryan’s 96-year-old grandmother. According to Ryan, various factions who involve themselves in the aftermath of such tragedies are useless at best. Some even have vested interests in the tragedies, as former North Carolina State Senator Marc Basnight did. Basnight owned a construction company and would essentially pay himself to replace the roads whenever they were washed away, rather than maintaining or improving them.

If only Basnight’s derilection of duty was a rarity. Every day, our leaders cooperate with profiteers, and intentionally ignore their responsibilities, to enrich themselves at our expense. The next time a terrorist attack, global pandemic or mass shooting occurs, consider how arms manufacturers, pharmaceutical companies and the mainstream media exploit such horrors.

Jose Vega, candidate for U.S. Congress, will be our guest on the next episode, Oct. 23 at 7 PM ET.

