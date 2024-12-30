Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s call to ban prescription drug commercials on television is not to be taken seriously unless and until he explains how the ban would not violate the First Amendment. I'm open to such an explanation, but simply ignoring the constitutional right to free speech while focusing exclusively on the drawbacks of pharmaceutical advertising, is not persuasive. Laymen can be excused for forgetting to attach reason to their passions, but Kennedy is an attorney who should realize he needs a strong factual argument to achieve his goal.

It’s not the first time Kennedy has relied on emotionalism to thrill the clueless public. Before he dropped out of the 2024 presidential race, he declared his censorial intention “to pass a constitutional amendment to overrule the Citizens United case.” Whether it was a reflection of ignorance, or disingenuousness, Kennedy insisted an amendment is needed to prohibit “corporate political contributions,” even though it is already illegal for corporations to donate directly to a candidate or political party.



In both instances, Kennedy and his ilk fail to define the core behavior that would be restricted, or to describe any sort of limiting principle. Although regulation proponents often make it seem confusing, it’s really pretty simple. Congress generally lacks authority to stop us from speaking or spending as we please, and any exceptions must be specific and narrowly tailored to address a compelling governmental concern. If a constitutional right can be eliminated in some circumstances, we need to know in what circumstances that could be. We also need to know in what circumstances the right could not be be eliminated (the limiting principle). In other words, we need to know where the line is drawn between regulable and non-regulable activity. Without that clarity, no exception is even eligible for consideration.

Even if his advocacy were explicit, Kennedy might be barking up the wrong tree when it comes to empowering patients to make informed decisions. Instead of banning TV ads, why not require transparency and accuracy, and hold advertisers accountable for misleading the public if it happens? In the mid-1990s, tobacco companies were sued for deceptive and fraudulent practices. It led to the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement (MSA) which set permanent restrictions on marketing and advertising, in addition to compensatory funds associated with treating smoking-related illnesses and economic losses. Thusly, the sort of result Kennedy is now pursuing in connection with prescription drug ads, was accomplished without curtailing First Amendment rights.



Prior to the MSA, cigarette commercials were already banned on radio and television, and the prohibition remains in effect. But it shouldn’t be assumed that a similar ban on pharmaceutical advertising would pass constitutional muster today. Tobacco companies have never even challenged the ban imposed on them, and the Supreme Court did not recognize First Amendment protection for commercial speech until well after Congress passed the Public Health Cigarette Smoking Act of 1969 which made cigarette advertising on radio and television unlawful.



Regardless of what is or isn’t constitutionally permissible, no cost-benefit analysis is valid if it includes only the costs. Whereas Kennedy says nothing about actual or potential benefits, Dr. John C. Goodman contends: “The social value of drug advertising is that it alerts patients to the fact that there is a possible remedy for a chronic illness. The payoff is that the viewer might seek medical advice from a doctor and get a prescription, where appropriate.”

In last week’s episode of The Winers, Dr. James Schlotman described the consequences of patients pressuring doctors to prescribe drugs touted in TV commercials.

Without full transparency from all stakeholders, it’s difficult for the average person to quantify that downside versus the upside that Dr. Goodman cited. And if Kennedy - who frequently and rightly complains that his speech has been suppressed - continues to eschew vigorous debate about the ban he wants, his effort to restrict pharmaceutical companies could be seen as ironic if not downright hypocritical.

Share