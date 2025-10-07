The adage goes, “There are decades where nothing happens; and there are weeks where decades happen.” This past month has been nothing short of one long tragedy for the cause of freedom of speech. From the assassination of Charlie Kirk to the increased weaponization of cancel culture on both sides of the proverbial political fence, it appears as though dark times lie ahead for the future of political discourse in our nation and in the West as a whole.

Traditionally, the cause of freedom of speech has been largely championed by the American left wing. However, over the past decade, dissident factions of the American right have increasingly taken up the mantle of the free speech movement, particularly the libertarian movement, especially in university political discourse. The founder of Turning Point USA, Charlie Kirk, was the symbol for this relatively newer wave of libertarian campus politics.

Whether or not Kirk was truly a beacon for free speech is not the central question. The central question is what impact his assassination will have on the future of American political discourse. After all, his assassination is already having a ripple effect on the political landscape of the nation.

Kirk has since become a martyr in the eyes of the right wing. However, this has had the effect of making elements of the right more zealous and more uncompromising. With segments of the right seemingly in opposition to their own principles regarding free speech, calling for censorship as exemplified by the Jimmy Kimmel incident, it would seem as though freedom of speech is under attack on all sides.

What’s more is that some of the attacks on free speech by certain elements of the right are seemingly motivated by the assassination of their icon for free speech. Youtubers like Liberal Hivemind have recently applauded the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel on the basis that Kimmel is a “propagandist.” Even the spreading of propaganda is protected by the First Amendment, although the FCC’s “news distortion” policy is at least arguably an exception. What’s probably less arguable is that Jimmy Kimmel Live! is a news show. Nonetheless, that’s the policy FCC chair Brendan Carr invoked when discussing a joke with podcaster Benny Johnson that some found offensive. In last week’s episode of The Winers, Jeff pushed back after Steve Skrovan suggested Carr’s vague threat was far worse than any censorship Donald Trump or his allies have endured.

In addition, it appears as though many on the right are operating under the assumption that Kirk was assassinated merely for his rhetoric by someone who simply disagreed with him. They are not taking into account the suspicious circumstances such as the conflicting reports between law enforcement agencies, the strange confession written to the accused assassin’s lover, or the fact that Kirk had been showing signs of skepticism for the special relationship between the United States and Israel.

In a way, those on the right who have betrayed the cause of free speech in favor of censorship are themselves victims of a propaganda campaign. It is for this reason that vigilance and awareness of propaganda strategies is needed now more than ever. Nothing less than the collective conscience of the nation is at stake.

