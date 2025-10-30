Jose Vega, the talented young activist running as an independent/Democratic Party candidate for United States Congress in New York’s 15th congressional district, spent a lively 72 minutes with us on last week’s episode. It was a far-reaching conversation that touched on many subjects including his deep concern for the plight of Bronx residents. The 15th district, located entirely within the Bronx, is the poorest congressional district in the United States. Jose has dubbed the borough “Gaza West,” a label that is serving as the tagline for his town hall on November 2. I asked him: “You’re not going to take the Gaza analogy so far as to claim there’s a genocide going on in the Bronx, though, right?” Morgan, answering for him, suggested it’s not as hyperbolic as it might seem: “I think that’s the kind of thing that Jose is combating…there’s different forms that it takes where it’s just as debilitating to the population.”



Although he’s running a grassroots campaign in the purest sense, Jose doesn’t necessarily march in lockstep with activist groups. “I don’t care whether or not we have DSA backing or any other groups right now,” he told us. “I’m trying to build something that’s truly independent that people around the country can trust.” To be sure, Jose empathizes with anyone who’s “upset with the current administration,” but he’s not a fan of the No Kings protests. After he ridiculed the conspicuous lack of demands or clear purpose attached to those demonstrations, Morgan persuaded him to soften his criticism.

This is the second time Jose is running for Congress. When he first ran, actually winning the election was, by any reasonable standard, highly unlikely. But thanks to his doggedness and a drastically new political climate, it now seems possible that he will defeat incumbent Ritchie Torres in next year’s election. The popularity of New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani indicates voters are rapidly developing an appetite for anti-AIPAC candidates such as Jose.

First Amendment attorney Jenin Younes is our guest on the next episode of The Winers (streaming live Oct. 30 at 7 PM ET). According to a major Washington Post profile about her, Jenin is so supportive of the type of anti-Israel activism that Jose embodies, that she recently left her job at a right-leaning legal center to become national director for a nonprofit dedicated to protecting Arab Americans from discrimination.”

