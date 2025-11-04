It was a great pleasure to sip and chat with ADC National Legal Director Jenin Younes on last week’s episode of The Winers. Her sassy X feed, combined with her reputation as a top-notch First Amendment expert, had raised our expectations, and Jenin didn’t disappoint. We also love how she alienates partisans on both sides of the political divide, as a recent Washington Post profile about her made eminently clear. Much like our previous episode with “Village Crazy Lady” Mel Witte (Jenin’s co-host on the Previously Prohibited podcast), the show was filled with insightful commentary, a few laughs, and our mutual love of wine. Jenin savored a glass of Prosecco, her favorite, throughout the show. “It’s from Costco,” she sheepishly confessed, “so I’m not going to brag about it.” If only she knew how one of us (hint: his name rhymes with chef) is similarly frugal - and proud of it! Click here to watch the full episode, and enjoy some highlights below.

Jenin objects to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s abuse of authority, particularly his attempts to ban pharmaceutical ads and thwart pro-Palestine demonstrations.

Barack Obama’s cringeworthy word salad is a transparent attempt to sugarcoat his call to censor lawful speech on social media.

According to Jenin, the Trump administration’s heavyhanded enforcement of immigration laws chills free speech more than the pressure the Biden administration imposed on social media companies to cancel disfavored speakers.

On the next episode of The Winers (Nov. 6 at 7 PM ET), author James Howard Kunstler will join us. Among other topics, we’ll continue to explore First Amendment abridgements, such as the emerging Arctic Frost scandal and how merely challenging election results was criminalized by the Biden administration.

