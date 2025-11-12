While Ryan and I peacefully sipped wine during last week’s episode, the two abstainers among us - Morgan and our guest, James Howard Kunstler - sharply debated Jim’s rhetoric concerning Zohran Mamdani, and whether or not Benjamin Netanyahu should be arrested.

Our time together was otherwise harmonious. Among many points of agreement was our assessment of the immensely horrible Norm Eisen, a former White House ethics lawyer and ambassador to the Czech Republic in the Obama administration. Eisen, aptly dubbed “the Deep State’s ‘Energizer Bunny’” in a Revolver News article, has been involved in one way or another in multiple lawfare battles waged against President Trump, including Russiagate and the first impeachment. He’s a darling of the political elite who constantly spouts propaganda disguised as legal analysis on various media outlets. As Doug Ross put it in a recent Substack post: “It is clear Eisen and his pals represent a roach-like infestation of the body politic. It is time to fumigate.”

Jim’s new book, Look I’m Gone, is about a 12-year-old boy who “has a number of adventures” in New York City that are nothing at all like the humdrum pubescence I experienced. The kid’s audacious escapades occur while he’s simultaneously reading The Catcher in the Rye. Jim alluringly told us, “This is J.D. Salinger’s debut in American literature as a fictional character.”

Click here to watch the full episode, and join us Thursday night (Nov. 13) at 7 PM ET when we welcome U.S. congressional candidate Rob Lucero for analysis of last week’s election results, and filmmaker Sean Hibbeler for a discussion about his new documentary, Climate Trails. The title refers to the persistent contrails that are sometimes emitted from airplanes, and that many people insist are “chemtrails” (the spraying of dangerous chemicals into the air). Tucker Carlson was widely mocked after he embraced the chemtrail theory on the most recent episode of his show. We’ll examine both sides of the debate, and hopefully help you figure out what the hubbub is all about.

Share

Subscribe to our YouTube channel