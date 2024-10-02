We live in revolutionary days, indeed. America is 33 days away from Election Day, a significant day for citizens to take another step toward determining the future of our young republic. Let me introduce you to the wine that I will be enjoying on Episode 4 of “The Winers.”



WE THE PEOPLE Cabernet Sauvignon is made in America for Americans according to their website—but don’t worry, all who come are welcome to share! Further, this cabernet features “deep blueberry notes with toffee, dark cherry, Dutch cocoa, tea leaf, and fig compote. On the finish, there are rich tannins, caramel oak notes, with mouthwatering acidity.”

Despite such rich and lofty descriptions, the average price of $17 means that this beverage is excellent for all occasions from furtive conspiracy to public revolution!

The “royals” at Wine Enthusiast have deigned to feature this wine in their reviews, up to this point.



As an added blessing, the WE THE PEOPLE vintner goes the extra mile and donates a portion of the profits from every sale directly to supporting the The Working Warrior Foundation, a 501(c)3 committed to raising money for members of the special ops and military communities to “provide crucial assistance to heal the wounded, help the families of those we have lost, and support those who are still serving.”

We will discuss this wine on Episode 4 of “ The Winers .”

Share



