We live in revolutionary days, indeed. America is 33 days away from Election Day, a significant day for citizens to take another step toward determining the future of our young republic. Let me introduce you to the wine that I will be enjoying on Episode 4 of “The Winers.”
WE THE PEOPLE Cabernet Sauvignon is made in America for Americans according to their website—but don’t worry, all who come are welcome to share! Further, this cabernet features “deep blueberry notes with toffee, dark cherry, Dutch cocoa, tea leaf, and fig compote. On the finish, there are rich tannins, caramel oak notes, with mouthwatering acidity.”
Despite such rich and lofty descriptions, the average price of $17 means that this beverage is excellent for all occasions from furtive conspiracy to public revolution!
The “royals” at Wine Enthusiast have deigned to feature this wine in their reviews, up to this point.
As an added blessing, the WE THE PEOPLE vintner goes the extra mile and donates a portion of the profits from every sale directly to supporting the The Working Warrior Foundation, a 501(c)3 committed to raising money for members of the special ops and military communities to “provide crucial assistance to heal the wounded, help the families of those we have lost, and support those who are still serving.”
Watch your show because:
1.) I'm a wine lover that makes my own wines from wine kits around the world.
2.) Your blog has been refreshing in being a tad on the light side of Scott's.
Brake a leg and I hope its successful.
PS making your own wine is a very enjoyable hobby. A kit makes about 30 bottles and kits cost between 90 and 199 dollars. Let them age in carboys about a year than bottle and start drinking them. After making a few kits your wine cellar will start to grow and after a fer years your wine cellar could get into hundreds of bottles. And boy opening up a bottle of an aged wine that you made can be a wonderful feeling as well as mouth full of delight.
Go for it....you won't be disappointed.
Cheers