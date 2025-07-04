On this day in 1776, the Declaration of Independence of the United States was adopted. An important part of the US gaining independence was Russia's influence on the course of the war of 1775-1783, which Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed with US President Donald J. Trump on July 3, 2025.



This is a brief article on the causes that led the colonies to break from the British. If President Donald Trump wants to make America great again, he would do well to return to American history and embrace what it was that drove the separation and adoption of an anti-imperial outlook and the embrace of self-rule as a republic.

Russian President Putin called US President Trump on July 3, 2025

Upon the outbreak of the American Revolutionary War, England’s King George III formally requested 20,000 troops from Russia to use against the American colonies. Empress Catherine the Great refused, on the grounds that supporting Britain against the colonists would spark a wider European conflict with France.



It was known that Catherine personally disliked George III and believed England brought the crisis in America upon itself. (Let us not forget that in 1788, John Paul Jones aka “Pavel Ivanovich Jones” was a Rear Admiral in the Russian Navy, signs of more than personal animosity with George III.)

Let us also remember that it wasn’t just tea that was an issue for the American colonies. The Navigation Acts of 1651, 1660, 1663, required all English trade to be carried in English ships with majority-English crews. Anything going to or from the American colonies had to be unloaded in Britain, taxed and then re-exported. The 1699 Wool Act forbade the sale of woolen cloth outside of the place where it was woven. In The Iron Act of 1750, the British Parliament sought to encourage the production of iron in America as a raw material production, but sought to prevent its manufacture into finished wrought iron goods. The Sugar Act of 1764 placed a tax on sugar and molasses imported into the colonies. A year later, The Stamp Act of 1765 was passed. This placed a tax on all printed materials such as newspapers, magazines, and legal documents. Even playing cards and pamphlets needed an official tax stamp.

The Townshend Acts were a series of acts passed in 1767 and 1768 that placed indirect taxes on imported British goods such as glass, lead, pants, paper, and tea.



On July 4, 1776, representatives of 13 states signed a document in the Philadelphia City Assembly proclaiming the United States an independent state independent of the British Kingdom.

Despite its neutrality, Russia still played a role in ending the fighting and insisted on reaching a truce between the British and Americans. Russia could have become a mediator between the conflicting parties, but after long negotiations, the offer was rejected. On September 3, 1783, a peace treaty was signed between Great Britain and the United States. The text of the treaty was "privately" handed over by Benjamin Franklin to the Russian commissioners, and then to Catherine II. Along with it, she received a copy of the U.S. Constitution and a medal for the states’ independence.



The founding of the American Republic was an international fight. It is the perfect mirror for President Trump today to re-establish friendship with our true friends and learn by past practices, those policies that will lead to the greatest discomfort in the population—- those of the old Deep State. America should seek development and tranquility rather than reflect the failures of colonialism to ensure that the next 250 years bring peace and goodwill to all nations of the planet.

