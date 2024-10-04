The Winers

Home
Podcast
Archive
About
The Winers Ep. 4
  
Jeff Norman
Ryan Milton
, and 
Wiley M
The Road Less Traveled is the Right Path
In a recent post I recommended a wine from the WE THE PEOPLE vintner.
  
Ryan Milton
Give Me Liberty, and Give Me Wine!
We live in revolutionary days, indeed.
  
Ryan Milton
3

September 2024

The Winers Ep. 3
  
Jeff Norman
Ryan Milton
, and 
Wiley M
Make Haiti the Next Japan
It's still the economy
  
Ryan Milton
5
The Winers Ep. 2
  
Jeff Norman
Ryan Milton
, and 
Wiley M
The Winers - Ep. 1
  
Jeff Norman
Ryan Milton
, and 
Wiley M
2
What are rounded, creamy tannins?
In our premiere episode, we’ll sip and discuss 2022 McManis Cabernet Sauvignon, recommended by the very muscular yet strangely effeminate Ryan Milton…
  
Jeff Norman
© 2024 Jeff Norman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture